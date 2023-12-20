Portland General Electric (POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 15th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

POR opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

