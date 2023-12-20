Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 71,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 24,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

