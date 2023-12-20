Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 71,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 24,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
