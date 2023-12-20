Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 388,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,194% from the average daily volume of 11,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
About Prosegur Cash
Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.
Featured Stories
