ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.66

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 81777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $878.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

