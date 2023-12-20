Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.