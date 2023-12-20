Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

