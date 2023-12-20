Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

