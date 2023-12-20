Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.63

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.63 and last traded at $218.97, with a volume of 53159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 202.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

