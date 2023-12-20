QUASA (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,250.34

QUASA (QUA) traded up 132.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. QUASA has a total market cap of $330,345.84 and $10,250.34 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 152.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.35 or 0.99957659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012039 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003592 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0010398 USD and is down -19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,657.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

