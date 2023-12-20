Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Mark Alan Greenberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$19,200.00.
Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$14,617.58.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$19,261.20.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
