RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.499 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43.

RB Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$86.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of C$68.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.58.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that RB Global will post 3.9480108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

