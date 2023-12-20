RBG (LON:RBGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.18 ($0.14), with a volume of 4008816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.19.

RBG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.