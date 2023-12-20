Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 2.9%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.90 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.94). Approximately 437,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 863,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.15 ($0.91).

Reach Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

