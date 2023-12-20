Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 215,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,277. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $359,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $1,078,702 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

