Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 7.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 6,530,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,989,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redfin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

