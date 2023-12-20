RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 11%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 4,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KUT

RediShred Capital Trading Up 11.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The firm has a market cap of C$58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 1.25.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of C$15.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.08992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.