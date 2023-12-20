REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

REV Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

