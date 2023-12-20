Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Rexel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

