Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $32,193.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.75 or 0.99979588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00143606 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,407.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

