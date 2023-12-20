Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $170.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $170,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

