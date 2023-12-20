Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 1.81% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $25,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854,945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after buying an additional 883,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,434. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

