Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 2.3%

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 28,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 13,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

About Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

