Ronald Martin Skelton Sells 5,300 Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95.
Ronald Martin Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total transaction of C$640,465.60.
- On Monday, December 4th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total transaction of C$276,042.78.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
TSE AND traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.42.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
