Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Down 0.3%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. 745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 365 ($4.62) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

