Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
