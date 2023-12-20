RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.52 ($44.04) and last traded at €40.62 ($44.15). Approximately 1,316,129 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.66 ($44.20).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.