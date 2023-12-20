Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.23

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.23 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 42191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.