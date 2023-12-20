SALT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,191.80 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $33,191.80 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.97 or 0.99980661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012149 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003636 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03038429 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,452.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

