San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 16th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Articles

