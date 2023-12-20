Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,147,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,704. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

