Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,823,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,583,754. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 299.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.