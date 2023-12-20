Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 18,258 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 12.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $60,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

