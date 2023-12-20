Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $23,730.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00.

Upstart Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 15,515,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Upstart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 26.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.