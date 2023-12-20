Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 512,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 469,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 55.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,664,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

