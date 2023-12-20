Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.38

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 47563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.