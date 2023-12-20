Scotiabank Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $46.25

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $46.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 1,128,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,332,268 shares of company stock worth $11,151,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

