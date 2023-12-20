Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %
SHIP stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.