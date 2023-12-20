Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

SHIP stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

