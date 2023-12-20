Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $430,626.24 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 95.5% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $430,626.24 and approximately $80.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.75 or 0.99979588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003622 BTC.

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001876 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $127.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

