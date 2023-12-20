SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -45.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

About SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.