Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Cut by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

