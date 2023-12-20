ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

SFBS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. 307,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Report on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.