Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

