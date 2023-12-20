Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 22nd

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

SCVL stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

