Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $1,031,700.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 564,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,296. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.