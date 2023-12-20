Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.14

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 193507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.