Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $118,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $325,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.