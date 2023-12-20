Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 7%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Approximately 1,136,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 475,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Sosandar Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £37.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.32.

About Sosandar

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.