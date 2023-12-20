Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 81550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Southern Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1117318 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

