Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 15,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 54.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 6,525.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

