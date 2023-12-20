SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US corporate investment-grade bond index across the maturity spectrum,that exhibitcertain environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics.
