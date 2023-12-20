SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.97

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 184271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,829,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

